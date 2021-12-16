Chiefs Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off with a critically important divisional matchup.

The Chiefs and the Chargers will wrap up their regular-season series Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles claimed the teams’ first meeting of the campaign, notching a 30-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 2.

The winner of this contest will be rewarded first place in the AFC West, which Kansas City currently leads by one game. The two-time defending AFC champions are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Chiefs-Chargers game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live | NFL Network