Clint Frazier Takes Multiple Parting Jabs At Yankees After Joining Cubs

NESN Logo Sign In

Clint Frazier sounds like a man very much relieved to not be in the New York Yankees system anymore.

The Yankees parted ways with Frazier earlier this offseason prior to the Major League Baseball lockout. Frazier has high potential, especially as a hitter, but was unable to reach it with the Yankees. Part of it falls on him, obviously, but the Yankees often did him no favors with how they handled his immersion into the big leagues.

Frazier confirmed Tuesday that he was joining the Chicago Cubs. And in making the announcement, he took a subtle jab at the Yankees’ (still weird) policy of demanding all their players shave.

“First off, these uniforms are soooo sick!” Frazier tweeted. “i’m so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i’ll be just as electric for you guys too. here’s to leaving my razor at home.”

Then, he took a far more overt shot at his former club.

so am i ???? — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) December 7, 2021

He then eliminated any doubt his ax to grind is with the Yankees fanbase.