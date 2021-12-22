Josh Allen Has Objectively False Take On Cole Beasley COVID-19 Situation

NESN Logo Sign In

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Because Beasley is unvaccinated, he must remain away from his team for at least 10 days.

If the Bills slot receiver were vaccinated, he — like Patriots wideout Kendrick Bourne — would have a chance of returning for Sunday’s pivotal AFC East showdown. Chances of such an accelerated return are higher now than ever before thanks to the NFL’s altering of its return-to-play protocols.

Josh Allen apparently doesn’t understand — or is unaware of — the difference.

“He’s one of our best players,” Allen said of Beasley on Wednesday during a virtual news conference. “Whether he was vaccinated or not, if he got it he’d still be out. So, that’s kind of my stance on that.”

We?re LIVE with QB Josh Allen after practice from One Bills Drive.#BUFvsNE | #BillsMafia https://t.co/NTs6fQoClZ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 22, 2021

That take is objectively false.

And it was false prior to the introduction of the new protocols, too. Previously, vaccinated players who tested positive had to produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours.