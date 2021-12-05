College Football Playoff Semifinal Matchups Set After Conference Championships

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know which four teams will have the opportunity to compete for college football’s most coveted hardware.

The College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its latest ranking Sunday, one day after conference champions were crowned. With a win over Georgia in the SEC title game, Alabama jumped to No. 1, followed by Michigan, the Bulldogs and Cincinnati. The Bearcats become the first team to claim a CFP spot since the format was introduced in 2014.

Notre Dame (11-1) and Ohio State (10-2) were the first two out, landing with the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Both CFP semifinal matchups will be played Friday, Dec. 31. Alabama and Cincinnati will meet in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium, while Michigan and Georgia will battle it out in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

The winners of those games will meet in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 10.