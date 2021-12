NESN Logo Sign In

Connor McDavid leads the league in points as he looks for a third Hart Trophy.

The Boston Bruins take on the Edmonton Oilers for the second time this season Wednesday night and will need to slow McDavid down if they want the win.

The Oilers center has totaled 43 points in 24 games, recording 16 goals and 27 assists.

