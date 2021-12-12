Cowboys Made Unusual Choice For Road Game Against Washington

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cowboys didn’t arrive to FedEx Field on Sunday with a standard equipment haul.

As host Rich Eisen pointed out during NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay,” Dallas actually brought its own benches for its Week 14 game against the Washington Football Team. According to NBC Sports Washington’s Mitchell Tischler, it marked the first time a visiting NFL team had ever brought its own benches to the nation’s capital.

Tischler also pointed out that, per NFL rules, a visiting team has complete control of its sideline, so neither FedEx Field nor the Washington organization could do away with the Cowboys’ benches.

Considering the Cowboys haven’t brought their benches for other road games this season, this pretty clearly is a gamesmanship move by America’s Team. Perhaps this small sense of comfort and familiarity will help Dallas back up Mike McCarthy’s guarantee for the NFC East showdown.