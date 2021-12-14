Craig Smith Placed In COVID-19 Protocol Ahead Of Bruins-Golden Knights

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were down five players in Monday’s practice, and while all of them returned for Tuesday’s morning skate, there was one new absence: Craig Smith.

The Bruins announced Smith was placed in the COVID-19 protocols.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy just missed two weeks with COVID-19, but returned to practice Monday. This also comes after the Bruins faced the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, only for the Flames a day later to have nine positive tests since.

With Smith out, Jake DeBrusk took over his spot on the second line right wing.

The Bruins play the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 6.