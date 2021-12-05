Curtis Lazar Pots Game-Tying Goal In Third Period As Bruins Keep Rally Going

Boston scored two unanswered after dominating on the offensive end

by

BOSTON — It was only a matter of time until the Bruins found the back of the net, and with Boston’s sustained pressure through two-plus periods Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the game-tying goal from Curtis Lazar felt like a long time coming.

That didn’t make it any less sweet, though.

Lazar found the back of the net on a pretty backhanded finish past Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. It tied the game 2-all at 4:44 of the third period.

Check it out:

It marked the first goal of the season for Lazar, who now has four points in 16 games.

