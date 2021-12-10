Damian Lillard To Celtics? ESPN Floats Hypothetical Blockbuster Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Portland Trail Blazers seemingly are nearing a crossroads with Damian Lillard — their high-profile point guard who long has been the subject of trade speculation — and one can’t help but wonder whether the Boston Celtics should swing a blockbuster for the six-time NBA All-Star.

ESPN this week explored five trade scenarios involving Lillard, with Boston floated as one potential destination should Portland ultimately decide to deal the 31-year-old.

Here is ESPN’s hypothetical trade, which includes multiple young players and first-round draft picks:

Blazers receive:

Juancho Hernangomez

Al Horford

Aaron Nesmith

Payton Pritchard

Dennis Schroder

2022 first-round pick

2024 first-round pick

2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected 2026, top-4 protected 2027, unprotected 2028)

2028 first-round pick (top-4 protected 2028 if previous pick conveys in 2026; converts to 2028 second-round pick if not conveyed)

Celtics receive:

Damian Lillard

CJ Elleby

Ben McLemore

Tony Snell

Cody Zeller

This would be a league-altering trade, kickstarting Portland’s rebuild while possibly giving Boston the shot in the arm it desperately needs. The Celtics have been inconsistent to begin the 2021-22 campaign — a reality that actually dates back to last season — but adding a player of Lillard’s caliber could shift the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

The biggest selling point from Boston’s perspective, obviously, is the Celtics aren’t giving up either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown in the hypothetical trade. Including either player — especially Tatum — probably would be a non-starter for the Celtics, anyway. Brown just turned 25 in October, while Tatum will turn 24 in March. They’re just now entering their respective primes.