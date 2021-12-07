Damien Harris Runs 64 Yards For Ice-Breaking Touchdown In Patriots-Bills

It was the longest run of Harris' career

by

The Patriots did a whole lot of nothing during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Bills — until Damien Harris happened.

New England’s third-year running back galloped 64 yards on third down to give his team an early lead over Buffalo. It marked the longest run of Harris’ career, with a 41-yarder last season representing his previous best.

Take a look:

Brandon Bolden converted on the two-point try to give the Patriots an eight-point lead.

Additionally, the 64-yard scamper was the longest run by a Patriots running back since Curtis Martin ran for 70 yards against the Chicago Bears in 1997.

