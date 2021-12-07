Damien Harris Injury: Patriots Running Back Questionable To Return Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (10:13 p.m. ET): Damien Harris did return on New England’s second drive of the second half, gaining 22 yards on another nice run, but he appeared to come up hobbling and again made his way to the Patriots sideline.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots leaned heavily on their running game during the first half of Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but it seems they could be shorthanded in that aspect throughout the second half.

Patriots lead rusher Damien Harris has been deemed questionable to return with a hamstring injury, the team announced before the start of the second half.

Patriots injury update: RB Damien Harris (hamstring) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 7, 2021

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson saw the bulk of carries on New England’s opening drive in the third quarter. Both Stevenson and Brandon Bolden likely will see an increased workload if Harris couldn’t return.

Harris scored a 64-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Monday’s game. It helped him total 89 rushing yards on nine carries in the first half as the Patriots took a 11-7 lead into the break.