Bears’ Damiere Byrd Snaps Year-Long Scoring Draught Dating Back To Time On Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Chicago Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd had quite the scoreless streak going entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He hadn’t found the end zone since Nov. 29, 2020, when he was a member of the New England Patriots.

And his first touchdown in nearly 13 months was a stunner.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields connected with Byrd, who ran it 54 yards to the house to give the Bears the lead with three minutes remaining in the first half.

Byrd entered Sunday with 110 receiving yards on 12 catches across 12 appearances for the Bears, with whom he signed in free agency in the offseason. He finished the 2020 season with 604 yards and one touchdown in 16 games for the Patriots.