Danica Patrick Reveals Conflicted Feelings On Controversial F1 Finish

Justice was on the mind of Danica Patrick amid all the Abu Dhab Grand Prix drama.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver offered her take on the controversial finish to the 2021 Formula 1 season Sunday in a tweet. Patrick was responding to IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe’s tweet about Max Verstappen’s win over Lewis Hamilton when she delivered her assessment.

“totally!” Patrick wrote with a laughing emoji. “Def didn’t seem fair but exciting to watch!”

The controversy in question stemmed from the restart that followed Nicholas Latifi’s crash near the end of the race.

Team Mercedes and some fans screamed about “robbery” after stewards reversed their initial decision on preventing lapped cars from overtaking, setting the stage for Verstappen to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.

The racing world likely will debate what happened at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for months and years to come. We know where Patrick stands.