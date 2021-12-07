Danica Patrick Shares Photos From Her ‘Amazing’ NYC Trip

Expect Patrick to share more of her travel highlights in 2022

by

Danica Patrick is spreading some news about her recent visit to the Big Apple.

The retired NASCAR Cup Series driver shared photos of her recent trip to New York City on Monday via Instagram. Patrick and boyfriend Carter Comstock seemingly enjoyed themselves, as they walked and ate their way around the city in addition to taking in some of the famous sights.

“Photo dump of the last week in NYC!” Patrick wrote in the caption. “We shopped til we dropped. We walked til we dropped (11.6 miles Sunday alone). We had AMAZING food (including my fav spot in the city @perseny). Caught my first game at Madison square gardens. AND, we went to our first movie together. which was the premier for @dontlookupfilm. Really funny and super layered in depth, check it out! Going on a cleanse effective immediately.”

Patrick has done plenty of traveling in 2021, with jaunts to Egypt, beaches and snow-covered mountains filling her still-busy schedule.

Chances are she will share photos and highlights of her coming adventures in 2022.

More NASCAR:

Danica Patrick Shares Photos From Her ‘Amazing’ NYC Trip
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Previous Article

Browns TE David Njoku Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List
NBA: Preseason-Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers
Next Article

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Picked For You

Related