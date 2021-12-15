Danny Ainge Admits He ‘Needed Break From Boston’ Upon Landing Jazz Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Danny Ainge agreed to join the Utah Jazz front office on Wednesday, a mere 26 games into the NBA season after stepping down from his role as president of basketball operations with the Boston Celtics this summer.

Ainge was hired as the CEO and alternate governor of the Jazz. It is not the same position he held with the Celtics.

The 62-year-old Ainge spoke to reporters Wednesday evening, both reacting to his new position while also referencing his previous job with the Celtics. Ainge stepped away in June in what was a surprising move, especially considering then-head coach Brad Stevens stepped into his position as the president of basketball operations.

“Yeah, I needed a break from Boston,” Ainge told reporters Tuesday, per CLNS Media. “And by the way, my 26 years in Boston were an amazing experience. I’ll always be grateful. … The things that I really cherished over those 26 years are the relationships I’ve developed and those will always be there. I’m really looking forward to building new relationships here with this organization, and I’m very excited about that.”

Ainge pushed back on the fact he was hoping to get a fresh start, though.

“No, that wasn’t it at all. Like I said, I loved my time in Boston, I loved the people I worked with. Heck, I was working with my son. That was a blast,” Ainge added. “… And ownership was great, and my staff was great. That had nothing to do with it.”

Ainge further shared, as he had in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to feel like the job wasn’t fun anymore with a heavier work load.