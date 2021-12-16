Danny Ainge’s Ex-Celtics Assistant Has Perfect Reaction To Jazz Move

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s safe to say the Boston Celtics wish Danny Ainge well, but not too well, in his new role.

Celtics assistant general manager and team counsel Mike Zarren hilariously congratulated Ainge on his new job with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Zarren, who worked under Ainge in a variety of roles for 13-plus years, used Twitter to share a message, on which Celtics fans everywhere likely will co-sign.

“Can’t say I wish @danielrainge good luck in his new endeavor but I will say congrats ?,” Zarren wrote.

Can't say I wish @danielrainge good luck in his new endeavor but I will say congrats ? — Mike Zarren (@mikezarren) December 15, 2021

The Jazz appointed Ainge as their CEO and alternate governor Tuesday, six-plus months after he left his job as Celtics president of basketball operations.

Brad Stevens filled Ainge’s role in Boston, joining Zarren and others in the front office.

Now rivals, Zarren, Stevens and Co. will try to use the experience they gained under Ainge to outwit the Jazz and 28 other teams to an NBA championship.