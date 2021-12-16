David Andrews Appreciates These Ex-Patriots For Being ‘Really Hard’ On Him

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — In addition to being among the NFL’s top centers, David Andrews is one of the foremost leaders on the New England Patriots. Voted a co-captain the last five seasons, Andrews also has been a key contributor on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

But how has he done it? How has a player who went undrafted in 2015 become such an important piece both on and off the field for the Patriots?

Well, it all goes back to a rookie season filled with hard lessons that Andrews hopes to pay forward. The 29-year-old shared one Wednesday during a press conference at Gillette Stadium.

“Sometimes, when you win games are the hardest Mondays to come in here,” Andrews said. ” … That’s something I’ve learned here in my time, is nothing’s ever good enough … gotta always try to be better, no matter what.”

That mentality was drilled into Andrews by a pair of former Patriots offensive linemen, both of whom played in New England from 2009 through 2015.

“I tried to soak up as much as I could from different guys,” Andrews said Wednesday. “Ryan Wendell was really hard on me my rookie year. There was times he made me lead a film study and I didn’t know what was going on most of the time, just trying to figure it out as a rookie. Had Tom (Brady) telling me different things; Ryan getting on me about different things. Obviously, playing next to Shaq (Mason) as a rookie and, sometimes, Tre’ Jackson. So, there was a lot of different things going on.

“Ryan was really hard on me. (Sebastian Vollmer) was really hard on me with my communication and getting stuff communicated to him. I know they weren’t trying to be jerks; they were trying to get me ready and trying to get me to step and do the best I could do. … I’m grateful for that because they could’ve just, you know, let me pass on by. But they challenged me and challenged me to be the best I could and, at a young age, try to be the best of a leader as I could be.”