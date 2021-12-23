David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Disappointed By NHL’s Olympic Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

It was likely that several members of the Boston Bruins would represent their home country in the 2022 Beijing Olympics in February. But due to COVID-19 and a potential five-week quarantine in China should someone test positive, the NHL decided to not send its players.

David Pastrnak already was a lock to play for Czech Republic, with Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy likely to be selected for Team Canada and Team USA, respectively.

For McAvoy, while he understands the decision, it doesn’t make it any less disappointing.

“Disappointment, for sure. Definitely a little bit of sadness,” McAvoy said over Zoom on Thursday when asked how he felt about the decision. “I think it’s something that, if given the opportunity, I was absolutely going to go. I really think I was going to enjoy every second of it. I’ve dreamed of that for a long time. So, disappointing. That’s really the only way to describe it. But given the circumstances, it kind of just is what it is.

“Everybody on the Bruins, all of our teammates that I think had anticipated going or planning on having that chance, I think everybody’s pretty saddened by it. I think it was unanimous, we all really wanted to go.”

Pastrnak echoed McAvoy’s sentiments, calling it “tough.”

“I’m obviously frustrated, sad,” Pastrnak said. “It’s just tough. I’ve said many times, I know that for European players, growing up as a kid, that’s your dream, to make it. It’s very sad that this is technically the second Olympics in a row that you’re missing as a player.