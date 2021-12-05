David Pastrnak Has Multiple Scoring Chances In Bruins Loss Vs. Lightning

So close but nothing would go in for Pasta

David Pastrnak had his chances but could not find the back of the net.

The Boston Bruins had one of their most exciting games Saturday night as they welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning into town. Unfortunately, they were not able to finish it off, however, as Steven Stamkos scored in overtime to give the Bolts a 3-2 win.

Pastrnak was highlighted as the player to watch prior to the game but was not able to record a point despite multiple scoring chances, including a wrister off the post and a breakaway in overtime.

For more on the right winger’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

