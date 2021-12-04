Did Devils’ P.K. Subban Get Away With (Another) Slew-Foot Vs. Jets?

NESN Logo Sign In

Death, taxes and P.K. Subban getting away with slew-footing opponents in 2021.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman seemingly has slew-footed several opposing players this season either without suspension or a minimal fine. Subban appeared to be up to his old tricks Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets when he got tangled up with Nikolaj Ehlers before they went down to the ice.

Ehlers, understandably, was unhappy after the incident. Subban looked to apologize to Ehlers after the fact, though that doesn’t negate the fact that he, once again, could have injured a player because of his tomfoolery.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” he told reporters after the game, per Jets writer Mike McIntyre. “You look at it.”

You can watch the play here.

It certainly looks as if Subban clearly puts his leg behind Ehlers.

If it indeed was accidental, Subban really has lost all benefit of the doubt considering this now is the fifth (!) time this season something like has occurred. The NHL Department of Player Safety fined him twice, but let the other two go without penalty.