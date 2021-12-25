Did Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Reveal Week 16 Status With Tweet?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots might have received a great Christmas gift in the form of Kendrick Bourne.

A very happy Bourne took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a revelation that could be of benefit to Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and Co.

“Juss got the best Christmas news ever,” Bourne tweeted.

Juss got the best Christmas news ever ????? — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) December 25, 2021

The post very well could be referring to the wide receiver’s eligibility for Sunday’s all-important matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Bourne on Monday was one of four Patriots placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but his vaccinated status and apparent lack of symptoms left room for optimism that the 26-year-old would be able to suit up for Week 16.

Should Bourne receive the green light for the AFC East clash at Gillette Stadium, it would be a major plus for New England. The Patriots on Friday ruled out two key members of their offense — wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson — for Sunday’s game.

New England (9-5) and Buffalo (8-6) are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.