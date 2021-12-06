Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for an 11-yard score.

Officials did not force the NFC North rivals to line up for a point-after attempt following the thrilling TD, which gave Detroit a two-point lead over Minnesota. Had the Lions and Vikings followed standard procedure after the touchdown, the latter theoretically could have returned a blocked PAT for two points, which would have tied the game.

You might say Detroit would not have been stupid enough to kick had the referees enforced a PAT. But would anyone have been shocked had the Lions found yet another way to lose a football game?

For those wondering, bettors who took Detroit +7 still would have won their wager had the Lions ultimately lost in overtime. PATs are not required following a touchdown in OT, so a Minnesota victory via TD in the extra frame would have been by a six-point margin.

All of that said, the majority of the football world probably was excited to see the Lions come out on top, especially since the win prompted some great Dan Campbell content.