Did Tom Brady Just Drop Expletive-Laden Remark At Saints Coach?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was shut out by the New Orleans Saints in a 9-0 loss on “Sunday Night Football,” and in doing so showed off frustration in more ways than one.

Perhaps most notably, though, was an exchange Brady had with Saints acting head coach Dennis Allen, who was taking over as head coach Sean Payton was sidelined with COVID-19.

Brady appeared to jog up to Allen and drop a few expletives while the coach was clapping on the sideline after the quarterback threw an interception with 3:47 left in the game. It essentially ended the game with the Buccaneers struggling to do much of anything offensively.

Many quickly took to social media to see if others agreed that Brady said: “Go (expletive) yourself.”

You can watch the brief exchange here.

“Oh nothing, just football,” Brady responded after the game when asked about what he said to Allen.

Brady also was seen throwing his tablet while sitting on the bench.