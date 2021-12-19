Don Sweeney Assures Bruins Players In Protocol Are ‘Doing Relatively Well’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were among teams shut down by the NHL through the holidays amid the league’s widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

In Boston alone, nine players have been admitted to the NHL’s health and safety protocols, including Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Anton Blidh, Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic as well as two members of the staff.

It led to the cancellation of practice Saturday and the postponement of Boston’s games through Dec. 26. No makeup dates have been scheduled yet, but the important factor remains the health of the players.

And as Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Saturday, everyone seems to be in good health.

“The vast majority of the players have had some mild symptoms, some have had zero,” Sweeney said via Zoom. “I think one player had a day where he felt probably a little more under the weather than he had previously with mild, so maybe I’d call it moderate. The two staff members are doing okay, they might have moderate (symptoms). But for the most part everybody is doing relatively well and trending in the right direction.”

Boston is set to resume the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 27 at TD Garden granted that no other developments arise.