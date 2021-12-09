Erik Haula Has Goal Called Back After Absolutely Undressing Thatcher Demko

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula had a second-period breakaway goal correctly called back for being offsides against the Vancouver Canucks, but the finish was so nasty it felt necessary to showcase anyway.

Haula absolutely undressed Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko on the breakaway bid. Haula faked like he was going forehand and pulled it back to his backhand before finishing on what essentially was, at that point with Demko out of position, an empty net.

You can watch it here.

Haula probably could have had a breakaway chance if not for skating over the blue line before the puck reached his stick from the other end of the ice. The Canucks challenged the play, and it was overturned, keeping Bruins-Canucks scoreless midway through the second period.

Vancouver took a 1-0 lead five minutes later.