ESPN Names Patriots Player Who ‘Must Step Up’ Over Remainder Of 2021 Season

Although the New England Patriots are surging, they aren’t necessarily firing on all cylinders.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss named Jonnu Smith as the Patriots player who must step up during the stretch run and postseason. Smith is one of two high-priced tight ends who joined the Patriots last offseason in free agency, but his impact has been softer than that of Hunter Henry.

“Entering Monday night’s game against the Bills, the big-money free-agent signing had totaled 25 catches for 259 yards and one touchdown,” Reiss wrote about Smith. “Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has referred to this as a foundational year for Smith and all newcomers. At the same time, when the team signed Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract in free agency — with $31.25 million guaranteed — it created a level of expectation that Smith is still striving to reach.”

Smith caught one pass for 12 yards Monday night in the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Bills. While the gale-force winds grounded the Patriots’ offense, the Week 13 contest marked another game in which Smith posted forgettable numbers.

He’ll have to wait another 10 days for a chance to break out, as the Patriots now are on their bye week and won’t return to action until Dec. 18 when they visit the Indianapolis Colts.