Liverpool claimed victory in the 239th Merseyside derby Wednesday by beating Everton 4-1 at Goodison Park.

Jordan Henderson broke the deadlock after nine minutes in the Premier League contest with a fine strike, before Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage not long after.

What a strike by Jordan Henderson to put Liverpool up 1-0! #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/17jOXkPBRh — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 1, 2021

Next you'll say "Salah is in, and Salah scores!" #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/4UR8fwIP7h — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 1, 2021

Demarai Gray halved the deficit later on in the first half, though Salah’s second and a Diogo Jota finish after half-time wrapped up the three points for the Reds.

Game on!



Everton are back in it thanks to a goal by Demarai Gray!

?: NBCSN#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/AmZl88qMeF — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 1, 2021

Mo Salah SCAMPERS AWAY.



It's 3-1 in the Merseyside Derby! pic.twitter.com/J47NrrbAJE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 1, 2021