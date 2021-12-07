Everyone Left Asking Same Question After N’Keal Harry’s Muffed Punt

NESN Logo Sign In

Why was New England Patriots blocking receiver N’Keal Harry back returning punts in a weather-impacted environment on “Monday Night Football?”

That, essentially, was the reaction from fans all over New England as the third-year wideout was back to return his first punt of the season — and first of his career. It went as smoothly as you may expect, hitting Harry’s helmet as he muffed the punt.

It allowed the Bills to recover at the New England 14 yard line and flip the momentum of the game with a touchdown on the next play.

Those on social media all had a very similar reaction:

Why was backup blocking tight end N'Keal Harry returning a punt? — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) December 7, 2021

Is there something wrong with Gunner? Why was N?Keal Harry fielding punts?#NEvsBUF #Patriots — Christopher Huang (@chr1shuang) December 7, 2021

Why is N'Keal Harry returning PUNTS!!! ? #NEvsBUF — bryan s arnold (@bryansarnold) December 7, 2021

Not sure why you take that moment to put N'Keal Harry back there as a returner. When Gunner Olszewski has been off the field other times, it's been Jakobi Meyers, not Harry, fielding punts.



Bites them in the you-know-what there. — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) December 7, 2021

Bills quarterback Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis for a 14-yard touchdown reception on the next play from scrimmage to cut Buffalo’s deficit to 8-7 with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.