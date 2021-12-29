Where Ex-NFL GM Placed Mac Jones In QB Rankings Amid Patriots’ Skid

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots’ offense stalled the last two weeks, with quarterback Mac Jones seemingly hitting a rookie wall as New England faced stiffer competition.

As such, Jones dropped in Mike Tannenbaum’s most recent NFL QB rankings.

Tannenbaum, a former NFL executive who in the past served as the New York Jets’ general manager and the Miami Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations, every week on ESPN.com rates his confidence in each quarterback’s play. His rankings are based on the present, not future potential, and are a way to showcase who’s performing well and who’s struggling throughout the 2021 season.

Tannenbaum released another edition of his rankings Wednesday, three days removed from the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Week 16. He placed Jones at No. 17.

Jones completed just 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against Buffalo. The 23-year-old posted a career-worst 31.4 passer rating.

Jones ranked No. 12 after Week 15, during which New England lost to the Indianapolis Colts 27-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium but showed late life thanks in large to the rookie’s resilience.

Jones, at No. 17, now sits between Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons in Tannenbaum’s QB rankings. Jackson has been dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past couple of weeks, while Ryan has been decent in his age-36 campaign.