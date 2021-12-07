Five Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Win Over Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Weather conditions Monday night in Buffalo were not conducive to passing the football. So the New England Patriots simply decided not to.

With temperatures in the low 30s and winds gusting from 25 to 50 mph, the Patriots employed one of the most run-heavy game plans in NFL history for their Monday night matchup with the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones attempted a grand total of three passes in the game, completing two for 19 yards. The three pass attempts were the lowest single-game total ever by a Patriots team and the second-lowest by any team since the AFL-NFL merger.

It was enough. Buoyed by a dominant rushing attack and a stout defense, the Patriots won 14-10 to improve to 9-4 on the season and keep their place atop the AFC standings. New England now has won seven straight as it heads into its Week 14 bye.

Here are five thoughts on Jones’ performance (or lack thereof) in this bizarre victory:

— The Patriots ran 24 offensive plays in the first half. Exactly one of those was a pass play.

Jones completed a 12-yard pass to Jonnu Smith late in the first quarter, with the tight end elevating to make a juggling grab: