Flames Add Three More To NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol; Total Now At 30

If you thought the Calgary Flames’ situation couldn’t get any worse, think again.

Calgary on Thursday announced it placed three more people into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The total now is at 30 between players, coaches and staff.

The outbreak began after the Flames lost to the Boston Bruins over the weekend, and only has gotten worse as the week has drawn on.

The NHL already has postponed Flames games through Saturday, but with the situation continuing to worsen, it wouldn’t be shocking to see more games pushed.