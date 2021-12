NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were handed another tough loss Wednesday night.

Despite the return of Brad Marchand, the B’s lost 2-1 in a shootout against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Patrice Bergeron scored the lone goal for the Bruins and sported a fishbowl helmet for the first time in his career.

George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.