Ford Final Five Facts: Shorthanded Bruins Fall 2-1 To Red Wings

The shorthanded Boston Bruins fell 2-1 to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Despite putting 42 shots on net, the Bruins scored only once against Detroit after an early third period goal by David Pastrnak. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark played very well in his second straight start, making 14 saves on the night. Ultimately, the Bruins offense failed to finish at the net, resulting in the 3,000th franchise win for the Red Wings.

NESN’s George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.