It was a shorthanded night for the Bruins on Long Island.

With just 11 forwards, Boston fell to the New York Islanders 3-1 on Thursday night. Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, whereas Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly scored the B’s only goal with under a minute remaining in the third period.

