The Bruins earned a much-needed win Thursday night.

On the back of a 42-save shutout performance by Jeremy Swayman, Boston defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0. Jake Debrusk and Brandon Carlo both scored in the win and Taylor Hall played in his 700th career NHL game.

George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.