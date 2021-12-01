NESN Logo Sign In

Kenny Vaccaro, an eight-year NFL veteran and former first-round pick, is retiring from professional football. But not necessarily from professional sports.

The former Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints safety will pursue a career in esports via his own organization, called G1 (or Gamers First), according to a statement shared by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“This isn’t a reflex decision for me; it’s something I’ve thought about for a long time,” Vaccaro said in the press release. “I’ve been a gamer for even longer than I’ve played football, and I’ve always thought of myself as a gamer first.”

Vaccaro’s goals include a Halo World Championship, according to the press release.

The University of Texas product, who was drafted by the Saints in the first round (15th overall) in 2013, appeared in 110 NFL games with 610 tackles, 10 interceptions and 44 pass breakups. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Vaccaro had offers from several teams, “including championship contenders,” to play in 2021 but decided to pursue his gaming career.