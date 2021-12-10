Former NFL Receiver Demaryius Thomas Reported Dead At 33

A tragic report shocked the NFL on Thursday, with news that former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas is dead.

The 33-year-old retired from the NFL this past offseason after a 10-year career.

The four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion receiver primarily played with the Denver Broncos after the franchise drafted him out of Georgia Tech in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He went on to play for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright and Miles Garrett of Fox 5 in Atlanta both reported his death Thursday after rumors of his passing first circulated on social media, with posts from apparent family members mourning making the rounds.

RIP Demaryius Thomas. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 10, 2021

I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School – Jeff Clayton.



He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33. pic.twitter.com/WnmVfm1ln2 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) December 10, 2021

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.