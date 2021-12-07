Former Patriots Backup Quarterback Signed To Packers Practice Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers desperately need an NFL-ready backup quarterback heading into Week 14, and they’re building out their depth with a New England Patriots draft pick and former practice squad signal-caller.

Danny Etling, a seventh-round pick (No. 219 overall) by the Patriots in 2018, on Tuesday was signed to the Packers’ practice squad, the team announced. He filled the spot previously held by Kurt Benkert, who was moved to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for regular backup Jordan Love. Love was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Etling spent his first professional season on the Patriots practice squad, getting a crack at action in the preseason and running for an iconic 86-yard score. The team moved him to wide receiver when Jarrett Stidham came to town in 2019 but ultimately waived him in August of that year.

Since, the Louisiana State University product has spent time on several practice squads — the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos — and was with the Minnesota Vikings during training camp.

As noted by Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, all of this could amount to nothing, since Love could return to the team by Sunday if he makes his way through the league’s COVID-19 protocol, and there would be no need for Benkert on the active roster.

But that’s not the only question mark regarding the Packers’ quarterback situation, as Aaron Rodgers still is working through a fractured toe and didn’t practice before a strong performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.