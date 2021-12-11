Four Bruins Players Represent Team On NHL All-Star Game Ballot

The NHL All-Star Game is set for Feb. 5

by

The Boston Bruins are well-represented on the NHL All-Star Game ballot.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy all appeared on the fan vote ballot, which opened Saturday Dec. 11.

The Bruins top line of Bergeon, Marchand and Pastrnak have been strong for Boston this season. Marchand leads the team in points, goals and assists, with Bergeron and Pastrnak right behind him. Charlie McAvoy, meanwhile, has been a staple on the blue line and has stepped up in a leadership role.

The NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Fans can vote for here, and on the NHL app.

More NHL:

Just Like That, Bruins Goalie Tandem Looking Strong Between Pipes
Previous Article

EPL Wagering Weekend Windup: Burnley vs. West Ham
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Next Article

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Picked For You

Related