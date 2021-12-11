Four Bruins Players Represent Team On NHL All-Star Game Ballot

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are well-represented on the NHL All-Star Game ballot.

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy all appeared on the fan vote ballot, which opened Saturday Dec. 11.

The Bruins top line of Bergeon, Marchand and Pastrnak have been strong for Boston this season. Marchand leads the team in points, goals and assists, with Bergeron and Pastrnak right behind him. Charlie McAvoy, meanwhile, has been a staple on the blue line and has stepped up in a leadership role.

The NHL All-Star Game is set for Saturday, Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena, the home of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Fans can vote for here, and on the NHL app.