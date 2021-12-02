Four Revolution Stars Named To MLS Best XI For 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Revolution’s fantastic four receives some deserved credit for pushing the team to new heights.

Major League Soccer on Thursday named Revolution stars Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, Carles Gil and Matt Turner to its Best XI for the 2021 season. Each member of the Revolution’s Best XI contingent played key roles in the team’s record-setting, Supporters Shield-winning regular season and they now boast an individual honors to accompany their collective success.

Bou, who scored 15 goals and added nine assists this season, is a first-time MLS Best XI member and the first Revolution forward to earn the honor since Taylor Twellman in 2005.

Buchanan makes the Best XI for the first time in his career after scoring eight goals and assisting five more. He also finished runner-up in the 2021 MLS Young Player of the Year voting. He’s set to join Belgian first-division champion Club Brugge KV next month in a reported $7 million transfer, which is a Revolution-record sale price.

Gil makes the MLS Best XI for the second time in his career, having previously done so in 2019. The Revolution captain led MLS in 2021 with 18 assists and 130 chances created. He also was named the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year and is a finalist for the MVP award.

Turner, who last month was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, is a first-time Best XI member and the first Revolution goalkeeper to earn Best XI recognition.

The Revolution’s season disappointingly ended Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium when they lost to New York City FC in a penalty shootout, following a 2-2 draw in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.