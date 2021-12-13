Gisele Bundchen Shares Inside Story Behind Infamous Super Bowl Comment

NESN Logo Sign In

“My husband cannot (expletive) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

That line, spoken by Gisele Bundchen to a group of rowdy New York Giants fans on Feb. 5, 2012, became the defining quote of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss. It was linked to arguably the game’s most important play: a Wes Welker drop with four minutes remaining that set up the Giants’ game-winning drive.

Episode 5 of Tom Brady’s documentary series “Man in the Arena,” which premieres Tuesday on ESPN+, focuses on the 2011 Patriots season. Naturally, Welker’s infamous drop and Bundchen’s headline-grabbing postgame reaction are prominently featured:

Bundchen: “So I’m drinking wine with Bianca (Vince Wilfork’s wife), and then in the end, they lost. So now we have to go and walk to the freaking elevator, and these guys, who probably had a few drinks (in) them, as well, were like, ‘Your husband sucks! Eli Manning owns your husband! He’s old, he’s got to retire! Just tell him to go home and cry like a baby!’ “

Brady: “We got back to the hotel, and I remember laying in bed, because I didn’t sleep that night, either. I was just laying in bed, and she said, ‘I just want to know that I said something.’ … I said, ‘You can’t say that!'”

Bundchen: “I thought I was, like, mild on what I said. I mean, it’s true. How can he do everything? He can’t catch and throw the ball at the same time. That’s just a fact. I knew how hurt he was going to be, and you don’t want somebody saying that about your husband. That’s a ‘no’ situation. Don’t do that. The next morning, when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart, because I was like, are you kidding me? That’s, like, the hardest-working guy I know on that team.”

Welker: “I know where her heart is, and I know who she is, so I almost agreed with her at the time. I was more mad at myself. It’s just funny that you get remembered by the one (play). It’s just something that I’ve got to move on from.”