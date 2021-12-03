Here’s Three Fantasy Players To Grab Week 13 With Deebo Samuel Out

NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers officially will be without Deebo Samuel on Sunday as they take on the struggling Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers wide receiver will miss the San Francisco’s Week 13 clash after suffering a groin injury in the squad’s Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

49ers ruled out WR Deebo Samuel (groin), RB Trey Sermon (ankle) and DL Maurice Hurst (calf) for Sunday?s game in Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2021

It’s crunch time in fantasy football as some league’s begin playoffs this week and with Samuel out some teams may be in some pretty bad shape, but there are some options out there that could help fill this week on the waiver wire.

Here are three receivers to take a look at:

Kenny Golladay – New York Giants

In past years Golladay wouldn’t be anywhere near the list this late in the season, but this isn’t post years. He has struggled at points this season — mainly due to health — but now may be the time he begins to turn it around and a matchup against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the Miami Dolphins definitely doesn’t hurt. He’s coming off his second-most targets of the season with seven in Week 12 and only is rostered in 62.2% of ESPN leagues.

Russell Gage – Atlanta Falcons

Gage most certainly doesn’t have the biggest name on this list, but he has been the most consistent of the trio recently. He has at least six targets in four of his last five games and has scored double-digits fantasy points in three of those games with one other finishing at 9.9. The Falcons wideout had his best game of the season last week with six catches for 62 yards and touchdown — good for 18.2 points — and is rostered just in 24.1% of ESPN leagues.