Hockey East Showdowns Headline Big Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN Logo Sign In

Hockey East and other college conferences have packed schedules this weekend, and NESN networks will bring you plenty of action.

It all will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night on NESN with a Hockey East Men showdown between No. 14 UMass and No. 15 UMass Lowell. Saturday’s featured contest pits No. 13 Providence at No. 16 Northeastern, and you can watch it at 7 p.m. on NESN.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Saturday?s and Sunday’s schedules also will showcase Atlantic 10 men’s and women’s basketball. Harvard will visit UMass at noon on Saturday in men?s hoops, and UMass Lowell will visit UMass at noon on Sunday.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern) and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: (14) UMass at (15) UMass Lowell (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Vermont at Maine (NESN+)

Saturday, Dec. 4

Noon — Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball: Harvard at UMass (NESN)

2 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Cornell at (3) Northeastern (NESN)

3 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Merrimack at UConn (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: (13) Providence at (16) Northeastern (NESN+)