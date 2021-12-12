How Broncos Honored Demaryius Thomas During Game Vs. Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

The Denver Broncos used the first play of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions to honor the late Demaryius Thomas, who on Thursday was found dead at his Georgia home at the age of 33.

Denver only sent 10 players onto the field to begin Sunday’s game, intentionally earning a delay of game penalty. Thomas’ jersey number (88) was shown on the video board, via Broncos writer Aric DiLalla.

The Lions declined the penalty.

A memorial to the 10-year NFL veteran (and former New England Patriots wideout) was set up outside Empower Field, and a portrait of Thomas that was painted outside was moved outside of the Broncos’ locker room.

The death of the four-time Pro Bowler reportedly was caused by a medical issue, officer Tim Lupo of the Roswell, Ga. police department told CNN.