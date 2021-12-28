How Carson Wentz Landing On COVID List Impacts Patriots In Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (5:20 p.m. ET): Under new NFL rules approved Tuesday, unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 now can return after just five days if asymptomatic, down from the previous mandate of 10 days.

This change makes it possible for Carson Wentz to suit up Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. This story has been updated to reflect the league’s amended protocols.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Indianapolis Colts could be without their starting quarterback for a Week 17 game with major playoff implications.

The Colts on Tuesday placed Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Because Wentz is unvaccinated, he must sit out at least five days, putting his availability for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in question.

We have placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5gb4bOmVQf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2021

If Wentz is not cleared ahead of Sunday’s game, sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger would be in line to start against the Raiders.

Though Indianapolis’ offense is built around NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor, losing Wentz would be a significant blow to that unit — and would have ramifications for other AFC playoff hopefuls, as well.