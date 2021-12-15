How Devin McCourty Guides Patriots Amid NFL’s Rise In COVID-19 Cases

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL has seen a huge increase in COVID-19 cases this week, with nearly 50 players being added to the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list between Monday and Tuesday alone. There currently are more than 70 players with the designation, according to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.

The New England Patriots haven’t been immune — though they certainly aren’t dealing with the sort of outbreak some teams, like the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, are experiencing.

Patriots tight end Dalton Keene, who has spent the season on injured reserve, was added to the list Monday. Running back J.J. Taylor has been on the list since Nov. 29. He was a healthy scratch for four of the five weeks leading up to his reserve/COVID-19 designation.

With just a few weeks remaining in the season, a New England group poised for a deep postseason run as winners of seven straight hardly could afford to be hit hard by the virus. Team captain Devin McCourty, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, explained how he is guiding his teammates through this period of rising cases leaguewide.

“Numbers are up everywhere,” he said, as seen in team-provided video. “I always say we can’t think because we play in the NFL and we want to be healthy that we’re just gonna shield ourselves and not get COVID. You try to tell guys be smart and do different things, but it’s the realization of like, numbers are climbing. Let’s try to stay inside as much as we can and different things like that.

“I think for us as a team, we’ve been pretty safe with it so far, of how we’ve kind of handled ourselves. I think coming off a bye week and this time of the year with the holidays, all those different things playing factors. We just try to tell everybody think about the team, whatever you do. Whatever decision you make, try to think about how it will impact the team and go from there.”

McCourty acknowledged the possibility that the NFL may put restrictions on players similar to what they experienced in the 2020 season, when players were subject to fines and suspensions for visiting night clubs and bars with more than 10 people or attending indoor events, among other limitations.