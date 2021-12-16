How Isaiah Thomas Fared In G League Debut With Nuggets’ Affiliate

NESN Logo Sign In

Isaiah Thomas made quite the splash in his NBA G League debut Wednesday.

The former Boston Celtics guard never found a home as a free agent this offseason, but he signed with the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate, earlier this week with intentions to play in the upcoming G League showcase.

The 32-year-old finished Wednesday’s game with 42 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Gold in a tight 131-127 loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers’ affiliate.

ISAIAH THOMAS SCORES HIS FIRST G LEAGUE POINTS FOR @NBAGrandRapids ? pic.twitter.com/21Rtl73dkq — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 16, 2021

Thomas has been a bit of an NBA journeyman since his three seasons with the Celtics (2014-2017). He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2017-18 season but since has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans. He appeared in just three games for the Pelicans last season.

The G League Showcase, scheduled for Dec. 19-22 in Las Vegas, is billed as the “premier in-season NBA scouting opportunity,” so it seems it is as good a place as any for Thomas to make a case for his return to the league.