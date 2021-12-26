How Mac Jones Explained Career-Worst Outing In Patriots’ Loss To Bills

The Bills scored a touchdown on their first possession and never trailed, reaching the red zone on all seven of their non-kneeldown drives.

“I think (it’s about) just executing better, just whatever the play call is, go out there and do your job,” said Jones, who also struggled early in last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. “I didn’t do that early on in the game, I didn’t do it throughout the game. You can’t have successful plays when your quarterback’s not doing the right thing, so I have to play better and get the ball to the people that need to get the ball. There’s no excuses.”

The Patriots were uncharacteristically aggressive on fourth down Sunday, and they had success in those gotta-have-it situations, going 5-for-6. They were a miserable 1-for-10 on third down, however, and Jones was not pleased with their early-down execution, either.

“We didn’t execute,” Jones said. “I didn’t execute. Some of those plays shouldn’t even have been there. We should have skipped some fourth downs and third downs. First and second downs we could have had bigger plays from me.

“Those are the plays you want to make, and we did a good job making some of them. But we really don’t even want to be in that spot. Every time it puts (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) in a hard position and it puts a lot of the other players in a hard position, too.”

Accuracy has been a hallmark of Jones’ game this season, but he was usually erratic against Buffalo, completing less than 50% of his passes for the first time in his young career. At least two of his passes were dropped by Patriots pass-catchers, but on several others, he simply missed.

“I’m still learning, obviously,” Jones said. “I don’t think there’s any excuses. If the guy is open, you’re supposed to throw it to him, and he’s supposed to catch the ball. We’re supposed to move the sticks. If I can’t hit him in the hands, then he’s not going to be able to catch the ball. The accuracy needs to improve.”

The Patriots were shorthanded at wide receiver Sunday with starter Nelson Agholor sidelined with a concussion. Kendrick Bourne was able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list after not practicing all week, but he finished with just two catches on four targets for 33 yards. Jakobi Meyers was characteristically reliable (eight targets, six catches, 59 yards), but his teammates combined for just eight total receptions, with none recording more than two.