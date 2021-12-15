How Mac Jones Reacted To Pregame Challenge From Colts Linebacker

NESN Logo Sign In

Kendrick Bourne called Bobby Okereke’s comments about Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ offense “funny.” Jones chose to sidestep them entirely.

The Patriots’ rookie quarterback was asked Wednesday about Okereke saying the Indianapolis Colts plan to make New England “one-dimensional and see what (Jones) can do” when the teams square off this Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. He responded with praise for the Colts’ defense.

“I think they have a great defense, and they’ve done a lot of different things each game to stop what their opponent does well,” Jones told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “So we just have to be ready to go regardless of the situation. We’ve just gotta do what we can do to control what we can control, and that’s just playing well on our side of the ball. We already knew that they have a great defense, so we’re going to expect the expected and realize it’s going to be a good dog fight.”

Jones also wouldn’t bite when asked whether remarks like Okereke’s — which can be viewed as a shot at his ability to operate a successful passing attack — give him extra motivation.

“No,” Jones said. “I mean, everyone has their opinions and my job is to be the best quarterback I can be. And I can do a better job of that every day at practice, so that?s what I can control. And like I said, they have a great defense and there’s great players all around, so everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

Jones, who already has mastered the art of saying next to nothing in media interviews, laughed when asked whether he’d admit if the Colts linebacker’s words did motivate him.

“It?s just part of the game,” he said. “Everyone’s confident. When you’re in the NFL, both teams have confidence in what they do, and you just have to believe what you know and what you believe in.”