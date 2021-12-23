How Patriots Have Responded After Bad Week Of Practice, Loss To Colts

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones spoke for many of his New England teammates when he said the Patriots did not have a good week of practice ahead of their loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday night.

“I mean, he spoke the truth,” center David Andrews said Thursday in a video conference. “We didn’t have a great week of practice. That’s just what it was. Our preparation wasn’t where it needs to be at for different reasons, but that was the truth.”

The Patriots’ poor preparation was evident in Indy. The crisp, methodical dominance they showed during the seven-game win streak was gone, devolving into a mess of turnovers, penalties and self-inflicted errors. They fell behind 20-0 — their largest deficit of the season — before rallying late and ultimately losing 27-17.

They’ll need a much more disciplined effort if they hope to win this Sunday’s AFC East rematch with the Buffalo Bills. Safety Adrian Phillips believes they’re off to a positive start.

Phillips on Thursday said he’s seen a higher level of focus in practice this week.

“You never want to lose, and you never want to focus on the lows like that, but everybody’s level of preparation has tuned up a notch,” he said. “There’s another level to it for a few reasons. We’re playing a division rivalry, and this is a huge game, not just because of what’s possibly on the line, but just because it’s the next one. We don’t want to get into a lull where we’re having a two-game, three-game losing streak.

“To kind of get hit in the mouth last week, you’ve got that bitter taste in your mouth, so everybody’s making sure they buckle down now, and they’re making sure their level of preparation is even more.”